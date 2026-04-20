A local driving instructor shares everyday habits to help you save money on gas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — High gas prices are adding financial pressure for commuters right now, but adjusting everyday driving habits can help conserve fuel and save money at the pump.

Don Snow is a driving instructor for Five O Driving School. His training car is equipped with a passenger-side brake pedal just in case he needs it. When asked about teaching teenagers how to drive, he admitted it can be intimidating.

"Yeah, it's actually really scary," Snow said.

However, Snow said it is not just new drivers who could use a lesson. Poor everyday driving habits can drain fuel faster than many realize and cost drivers at the pump.

"Having to slam on the brakes, late braking, hard accelerating, that's just gonna burn more gas and burn more energy," Snow said.

Instead, Snow recommends a smoother approach to driving. This includes easing into the gas and coasting to a stop when possible.

"We're doing our best to teach the kids to be a little bit more conservative with the gas pedal. Keeping them on a safe speed. Letting them cruise up to a stop instead of applying the brakes hard," Snow said.

Vehicle maintenance also plays a significant role in fuel efficiency. Keeping up with routine care, such as oil changes and ensuring tires are properly inflated, helps cars run more efficiently.

"If you're trying to save money by not doing the oil changes, you're going to find out you're going to spend more money in the long run. If you take good care of your vehicle, your vehicle is going to take good care of you," Snow said.

On the highway, consistency is key. Maintaining a steady speed rather than constantly speeding up and slowing down helps drivers get more miles out of a tank of gas.

"They're just changing lanes, speeding up, slamming on the brakes, cutting you off. It's a lot of impatience, I think," Snow said.

These adjustments do more than protect a driver's wallet; they also make the roads safer for everyone.

"Safer for your family, safer for your passengers, safer for the people you're following, the people behind you. Give yourself time to slow down. When people get impatient, that's when accidents start happening," Snow said.

With gas prices fluctuating, slowing down, staying patient, and driving consistently are small changes that can add up to real savings over time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

