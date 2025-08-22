A local non-profit is freeing the community from their past struggles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Be Finally Free is a non-profit that helps individuals in the community who may have made a wrong turn in life. The organization helps them get back on their feet & provides them with another chance.



For the past decade a non-profit organization called "Be Finally Free" has been saving lives in the community. The group focuses on individuals who have made mistakes in their lives, but are ready to turn over a new leaf.

The organization helps a wide range of individuals who have been through the struggle. Whether that be experiencing homelessness, drug addiction, probation, or behind bars. They open their arms to all because they believe everyone deserves another chance.

Debbie Ormonde President and Founder of Be Finally Free said "When people parole out or they get released on parole. They don't know what to do or where to go. We will spend the next year helping them get employed, go to school, get their life together, & housing. That is one of the biggest passions of this ministry is."

Charlie Van De Voorde used to be an individual who struggled with multiple things but after his time with the non-profit. He tells me he knew this was his calling to help others who were just like him.

"There was a client that reached out to us, he was struggling with alcohol. I went to two different bars to find him, sat there with him and walked beside him. Now he's in recovery, he is close to seven months sober now and apart of his kids life. That's what it is about, redeveloping yourself coming back from that darkness and putting one foot in front of the other." said Charlie Van De Voorde Executive Director for Be Finally Free

The organization has helped over hundreds of individuals see the light at the end of the tunnel. Teaching them classes like Courageous Parenting, Anger Management, and How to not allow the poverty line to shackle them to a corner.

Siomara Jimenez Lead Care Manager said "Its taught me a lot of change behavior. A lot of times with our addiction we keep doing the same thing over and over, and try to change our outcome with the same behaviors. Meeting Debbie and participating in the program, I was given tools, tools that I didn't know I needed. It changed my outlook on certain things, people, places, and how to approach certain situations."

Organizers tell me they want the community to know this is a safe place, and if they are ready to take the next step to bettering their lives their doors will always be open.

"Be finally free is a life changer, and I'm talking from experience. I've been given tools to be a better mom, better human, better friend. I am not trying to say I am better than anybody, but every day I strive to be better than I was yesterday." said Jimenez

For the rest of the month of August all the proceeds from purchasing coffee bags from either The Bakersfield Roasting Company or Be Finally Free will go towards helping the non-profit.

