A look at the 32nd Assembly District race

Video shows Bakersfield City Councilman Ken Weir discussing his decision to run for Assembly District 32.

Following a trickle-down effect of Congressman Kevin McCarthy’s mid-term resignation, leading to Assemblyman Vince Fong filing to replace him, Ward 3 Bakersfield City Councilman Ken Weir has decided to throw his hat in the race for Assembly District 32.



With the California primary less than two months away, election offices and candidates are preparing for a busy season. While the official list of candidates has been finalized that doesn’t mean more won’t be announced. In fact, we’ve already seen one write-in candidate.

“It just happened, you know we’re going to have a vacant Republican seat, and I was, I mean this is a dream come true for me," said Ken Weir.

“I think I have the knowledge and experience to move it up to the state level and I’m looking forward to it," Weir said. “I think I have the skills over the last 30 years to really do a good job there and get some things done.”

While the official list of candidates has been certified, write-in candidates still have the opportunity to file as long as they qualify ahead of the February 20 deadline.

Weir shared that his experience in politics over the years — from school boards to city council, plus his experience in finance — has prepared him to finally take on Sacramento prioritizing his plans to tackle the state budget.

"I don’t know how this state goes from a $90 million surplus to a $68 billion deficit, that’s $150 billion,” he said.

Along with finances — Weir is focusing on crime and homeless issues.

“The problem is that the homeless are gathered in with the criminal element, so we’re going to have to do something different,” he said.

Weir has also served as chair of the Kern GOP and said he’s garnered the endorsements from Assemblymember Fong, Senator Shanon Grove, and former Congressman McCarthy.

While the primary is only a short few weeks away, Weir is confident in a write-in candidate campaign — saying he’s looking forward to garnering support from voters in Kern as well as Tulare.

“We’re all set up and we’re ready to go," he said.

