A look at the candidates running in local races during the upcoming Primary Election

Video shows the various candidates running in major local races in the March 5 Primary.

We breakdown who is running for re-election in major local elections during the upcoming March 5 Primary, as well as the challengers.

The Secretary of State will release its certified list of candidates on Wednesday. Once that list is certified, you’ll soon receive a ballot explaining each race that could impact your neighborhood in the March 5 Primary. Here’s a breakdown of who’s running in some of those races.

20th Congressional District:

For Kern County residents, the special election for the 20th District came after Congressman Kevin McCarthy vacated his seat. So far, a handful of candidates have filed to replace him including Assemblyman Vince Fong, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, Clovis businessman David Giglio, and California City mayor Kelly Kulikoff, all running Republican.

On the Democratic side, second-time candidate and Bakersfield teacher Marisa Wood has filed once again for McCarthy’s seat., along with Bakersfield native Andy Morales.

In this district, according to the Kern County’s Elections Office, out of the total registered voters, Republicans make up 48% while Democrats make up 25%.

22nd Congressional District:

For the 22nd Congressional District, Republican incumbent David Valadao is facing off against Republican cattle rancher Chris Mathys, and local Democrats Rudy Salas and Melissa Hurtado.

In this district, out of the total registered voters, Republicans make up 23% while Democrats make up 48%.

32nd Assembly District:

The 32nd Assembly District race will have Vince Fong’s name on the ballot, but the assemblyman has forgone his re-election campaign in favor of Congress. In his place, Fong has endorsed write-in candidate and Bakersfield city councilman Ken Weir.

Along with Weir, two other write-in candidates have entered the race. Write-in candidates have until February 20 to file.

34th Assembly District:

The 34th Assembly District encompasses much of Eastern Kern. Republican and Palmdale native Tom Lackey will be seeking re-election against Los Angeles County Commissioner and democrat Ricardo Ortega.

In this district, Republicans make up 35% while Democrats make up 31% of registered voters.

35th Assembly District:

35th District Assemblywoman Dr. Jasmeet Bains will be seeking re-election. The Bakersfield native is running against Republican businessman Robert Rosas within a Democratic-leaning district with only 23% of voters registering Republican.

1st District Supervisor:

1st District Supervisor Phillip Peters is running for re-election. The 1st District covers parts of Northeastern Kern as well as parts of Rosedale.

Supervisor Peters is facing Kern Board of Education Trustee Mary Little, with nearly 51% of voters registering Republican.

4th District Supervisor:

4th District Supervisor David Couch running as the incumbent against challengers Veronica Cruz Vasquez, Salvador Solorio Ruiz of Delano, and Alex Garcia of Wasco.

The 4th District covers areas of Northwest Kern including Shafter, Wasco, McFarland, Delano, and stemming down to Arvin.

In this district, 44% of voters lean Democratic with 26% voting Republican.

5th District Supervisor:

In the race for 5th District Supervisor, incumbent Leticia Perez is seeking re-election against challenger Kimberly Salas, district director for Assemblywoman Bains. Local business owners David Abbasi and Darren Amos also throwing their hats in the race.

The 5th District covers areas of East Bakersfield, leaning Democratic with 49% of voters and only 18% voting Republican.

Bakersfield Mayor:

In the race for Bakersfield Mayor— incumbent Mayor Karen Goh is seeking re-election against newcomer Pastor Gregory Tatum.

You can expect to receive your election ballot and voter guide in the mail starting next week.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

