A look back at the debate over Bakersfield's sewer rate increase

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield City Council is expected to vote on a proposed increase to the city’s sewer rates, nearly a year after an initial proposal sparked significant public backlash.

The issue dates back to last year, when the city sent notices to residents outlining a potential sewer rate increase of nearly 300%. The proposal ignited months of pushback and debate between residents and the city’s Public Works Department.

“It’s like driving your car for 15 years without an oil change,” said Bakersfield resident Lisa Smith, who was among those critical of the proposal back in April.

In response to the concerns, the city opened its East Planz Road wastewater treatment facility to the public in an effort to explain the need for infrastructure upgrades and rate adjustments.

“It made us realize we need to start planning for substantial work in the next five to eight years,” said Evette Roldan, the city’s wastewater manager, pointing to aging infrastructure requiring both immediate and long-term attention.

City officials say many of the treatment facilities are between 30 and 50 years old and require significant investment to maintain operations and meet regulatory standards.

By May, amid continued backlash, the city began holding public hearings to revise the rate proposal. City Manager Christian Clegg said officials worked to scale back the initial increase and spread costs over a longer period.

“We found some ways to phase some of the projects, to take a little bit more time,” Clegg said.

Under the revised proposal, sewer rates would begin at $475 annually and increase over five years to $875. City officials say the phased approach is intended to balance the need to rebuild aging infrastructure with concerns about affordability.

“From the community taxpayer standpoint we found a way to start at a more modest number,” Clegg said.

Despite the revisions, some residents remain concerned about the financial impact. The city council meeting begins at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall South on Truxtun avenue.

