A new California ballot proposal backed by Uber sparks debate

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new California ballot proposal backed by Uber is sparking debate over how car crash victims receive medical care and legal help.

Many people use rideshare services like Uber, trusting they will get to their destinations safely. However, when crashes happen, determining who pays and how much can get complicated.

The proposed law would cap attorney fees and set limits on how medical costs are handled in lawsuits. The measure would apply to all car accident cases across California, not just rideshare crashes.

Supporters call the measure a way to protect people from what they describe as predatory personal injury lawyers. Backers say it could help victims keep more of their settlements.

The campaign behind the proposal, A More Affordable California, released a statement addressing the measure.

"States across the country have taken action against billboard lawyers who are scamming auto accident victims out of millions and driving up costs for everyone," A More Affordable California said.

The campaign says the proposal would crack down on those practices, limit attorney fees, and help lower costs for consumers statewide.

Opponents, including some doctors, warn the changes could limit options for victims and have serious consequences. Critics argue the measure could discourage lawyers from taking certain cases, especially those that are more complex or costly.

Dr. Topher Stephenson, a brain injury specialist, says many of his patients rely on legal settlements to access specialized care after serious crashes. He worries limits in the proposal could make it harder for some patients to find both doctors and attorneys.

"The patients that are injured in car crashes, if this ballot initiative were to pass, it would be catastrophic for that patient population," Stephenson said.

"It takes the choice completely away from the consumer. And again, so many Californians will not be able to access that care. They are either uninsured or they have Medi-Cal, which is Medicaid," Stephenson said.

"Essentially, they are looking to basically reduce their financial responsibility for taking care of Californians who have been injured in car crashes," Stephenson said.

The proposal is still working to qualify for the November 2026 ballot before voters have the opportunity to decide whether it becomes law.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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