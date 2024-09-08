A New Look Is Coming For Bakersfield College Memorial Stadium

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Assembly Bill 2094 was recently passed allowing Bakersfield College to sell alcohol at future games. Congressman Fong wants to bring more revenue to Bakersfield College.



Bill passed on September 6, 2024

Allowing more events to be held at Memorial Stadium to benefit the school and students.

Some members of the community are welcoming to the bill while others disagree.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

BC 2024 football season is officially here and It has the community outside tailgating and enjoying the sun. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Members of the community aren't just excited for the game, but because assembly bill 2094 allows alcohol to be sold at the stadium.

Bakersfield College faced Golden West College in a head-to-head battle at Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 7. Before the game fans stacked in for a tailgate at the stadium.

Aubrie Felkins said "College football is a huge dynamic in family environments and having a beer watching the game is apart of football."

Congressman Vince Fong, has been working to get Assembly bill 2094 approved to bring revenue to Bakersfield College and Memorial Stadium.

"I just recently heard about that. If it brings more fans and gets more people in attendance, then I'm all for it! We want more people out here. I know winning brings more people out, but we were hoping something else could bring more fans out." said Jordan Guevara

Assembly Bill 2094 was passed on September 6, 2024 and the city has shared some mix emotions about the bill with me.

Grengy Delacruz said "I think their will be some pros and cons to it, more cons for the community. They don't want people to be excessively drinking during the games."

John Cleveland said "Here in Bakersfield their always a little slow to do things that might seem a little on the edge. I guess that's what you'll say, out of the norm. So, as things progress I think that's Bakersfield more welcoming and Bakersfield is all in if they see that theirs a purpose for it and its not going to harm anyone.

Congressman Fong also wanted this bill to get passed to allow more access to memorial stadium due to it being able to hold 19,000 attendees. Adding the alcohol will benefit the stadium and the school with more revenue.

"Well I think they will see what an amazing venue this is, and really help the students to see as well the amazing education that they can get here." said Leslie Moore

Members of the community say this bill will bring more attraction to memorial stadium for 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

