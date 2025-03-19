A new program helps Kern students ‘land’ a career in aviation after high school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Aeronautical University collaborates with the Kern High School District Regional Occupational Center and Career Technical Education Center, offering the “Take Flight” aviation program.



It's a bird! It's a plane! It’s… Well, it is a plane, but the pilot? A high school student.

The California Aeronautical University collaborates with the Kern High School District so students can 'Take Flight.'

High school juniors and seniors can apply for the Take Flight program through the Kern High School District’s ROC website.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The California Aeronautical University is ‘launching’ a program in collaboration with the Kern High School District Regional Occupational Center and Career Technical Education Center, allowing juniors and seniors to ‘take flight’.

This program is brand new in Kern County, starting in February.

“They get five flight hours, loggable flight hours, working with their CFI and then they get five observation hours. So they’ll be sitting in the back seat with their paired up buddy,” said Megan Dutto, the academic dean at CAU.

Since starting, 39 student pilots have been accepted into the aviation program from high schools throughout the county.

Logen Kicer, one of the student pilots, says he's been interested in aviation since he was a kid.

“I basically just wanted to do the CAU Take Flight program to get an experience with single engine land aircraft,” said Logen. “And it was a pretty good experience with it.”

Students like Logen who are accepted into the Take Flight program actually take flight.

With a Certified Flight Instructor onboard, student pilots go airborne.

“I was a high school teacher for a very long time for the Kern High School District and I did teach aviation,” said Dutto. “So being able to see it grow and see it actually become something where students have a real world experience kind of like an on-hands job type opportunity and really see, is this what they wanna pursue after high school?”

But these student pilots aren’t just ‘winging’ it.

From aerodynamics to aviation safety, weather, and air traffic control procedures, the program is packed with information to prepare students for lift off.

“With the Take Flight program, not only are you ready to take the practical test, then you can also do your in-flight test, such as your check ride,” said Logen.

Students fly twice a week with ten hours of flight education.

“Yeah, it’s a lot to learn, like a lot of material, but just jump into it,” said Antonio Lopez, a student pilot in the Take Flight program.

CAU hosts three separate sessions– each three weeks long, from February to May this year.

Costs are fully covered by the Kern High School District ROC and CTEC.

“If that spark of aviation is in you somewhere, there’s a spot for you,” said Dutto.

Not only does this program teach students what they need to know to get behind the controls, but also that it’s not too early to reach for the stars.

High school juniors and seniors can apply for the Take Flight program through the Kern High School District's ROC website.

