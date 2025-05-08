A night of recognition for Native American scholars at Bakersfield College

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — In a heartfelt pre-commencement event, Bakersfield College recognized Native students in the Native American Student Support & Success Program, blending tradition with academic triumph.



The event was a meaningful opportunity to celebrate both personal and cultural milestones.

Faculty, staff, families, and community members were part of the celebration, emphasizing collective achievement.

The formal graduation ceremony is scheduled for May 16, 2025, at Memorial Stadium.

Bakersfield College held a special pre-commencement celebration and dinner for graduates in its Native American Student Support & Success Program, honoring their academic accomplishments and cultural heritage.

Music filled the Renegade Event Center as students gathered with friends and family for the event. For many, including graduate Carla Perez Palm, the evening marked a powerful full-circle moment.

“This is super special to see the work that she and my mother have done to instill a desire and drive to continue our education,” Palm said. “I’m just really happy to have been able to bring both of them with me tonight.”

The celebration included food, music, and speeches that highlighted the pride and resilience of the Native American community.

“It’s really fundamental for us students,” said Elizabeth Escalera, a single mother of two. “We all have our differences, but being Indigenous, it’s really nice to have this group and that sense of belonging. Honestly, the support they offer it’s so, so appreciated.”

Escalera emphasized the importance of spotlighting Indigenous peoples whose roots are deeply tied to the region.

That pride was evident throughout the night, said graduate Trevor Turner, who addressed common misconceptions about Native American communities.

“There’s this myth that Native American peoples are extinct, that we don’t exist anymore, or that we don’t follow tribal customs,” Turner said. “But we are here living, working, and contributing to our communities.”

Turner said the event serves as a powerful reminder that Indigenous people continue to make an impact.

“It’s good to realize there are people who are part of these tribes, on Indigenous land, who are still around and still making it happen,” he said. “It’s a step in the right direction.”

With commencement just days away, these graduates are preparing to walk the stage carrying not only their degrees, but also their stories, strength, and cultural identity.

The official Bakersfield College commencement ceremony will take place May 16, 2025, at Memorial Stadium.

