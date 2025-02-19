A partnership that will promote the student in every athlete

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Gridstone Inc. is partnering with Bakersfield's Parks and Recreations, to bring the education factor in their new Sports & Education Academy. They plan to instill future habits & motivate scholars.



Gridstone Inc. is a math and english tutoring organization that helps students excel their learning habits during the summer.

The academy is set to open to the community by late spring early summer of 2025.

Youth in the community from the age of 6-14 are welcomed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A non-profit organization that puts your child's needs first when it comes to education is planning on expanding their organization. Im Eric J Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. Gridstone Inc is a math and english tutor organization, and they recently partnered with the MLK Community Center to bring a sports and education academy to the community.

Gridstone has been servicing the youth of Bakersfield since 2005. It specializes in keeping the students attentive and interested during the summer times when school is out. Gerald Gridiron tells me he created this organization to help the youth grow and prosper in their education year-round.

Gerald Gridiron President/ CEO Gridstone Inc. says "The effectiveness of our program has skyrocketed. I think a lot of people are starting to realize what we are doing here in the community, changing the education game. Mr. Keith Powell asked me to partner with him, and help with his program.

The two organizations plan to use the funds that were granted by Kaiser to grow their facility, & offer their services to more individuals. Lashaka Davis tells me her son Amari, started to attend the summer program. Ever since then she has noticed the changes this organization has made on her son.

Lashaka Pleasant-Davis Mother of Student said "He's always been a really smart kid, really driven. When we brought him to Gridstone Academy we just noticed him taking the initiative to do the things that we were prompting him to do. When it came to his homework, reading and math wasn't his favorite, but now he's excited about it. He's doing more mental math, doesn't have to write everything down to solve the equations. He's doing really well."

Keith Powell a Supervisor with the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center saw the growth in the kids from this program. He asked Gerald to partner with him on one of his projects in the sports and education academy. Allowing his students to train and learn at the same time.

"Some of our kids in our summer camps were able to go to the program right after our camp ended and receive tutoring. After we saw the kids were enjoying the program, the results and the parents responses. The parents response to the results motivated them to keep sending their children. In regard to their math and english comprehension we have seen the students moving up just over the summer in a seven week program." said Powell

"I've seen them actually help him in the areas he needed help with. Not only that when he was ready to take off and soar and he was excelling. They allowed him to show his skill." said Davis

Organizers tell me they are excited about this new collaboration, and cant wait to offer their services to the community members of Bakersfield. For 23ABC I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.



