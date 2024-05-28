A Thousand Flags event in Bakersfield features new addition of skydivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Thousand Flags Ceremony held annually by Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club has a new addition to it.



1000 Flags placed for fallen soldiers, throughout the Park at Riverwalk.

2 skydivers landing at the event in celebration for the armed services

Family event held yearly for Memorial day.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The thousand flag ceremony is a stunning display for anyone driving by the park at riverwalk. Its even more moving if you walk among them. I'm Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter. For the first time in the 10 year history of this display. Skydivers took part in this remembrance.

Denise Haynes an Event Director for Breakfast Rotary 1000 flags said "It was something spectacular we were able to comrades and canopies to do a skydive during the ceremony, so we had two skydivers coming in for the lake over here. It was phenomenal."

Every year the Rotary has adds something to this event. It first started with just the flags, now they've grown into a full outdoor vendor. From food to drinks, color guards, and much more.

A Bakersfield local Mason Otten said "Every year we come back we got military family my brother-in-law he’s in the marines currently he’s on deployment so military is close to home."

Both jumpers said they have skydived for 10-20 years. They were experienced and excited to celebrate with the community for Memorial day.

One mother of the jumpers Teresa Cerda mentioned "It was awesome I was scared to death to be honest it’s when he swoops in scares me to death, but he did an excellent job he’s awesome it was good to watch.

Matt Cerda one of the professional jumpers told us the process they had to go through to make sure this event was a success. He says "We had to do a lot of paperwork set up a landing zone talk to the land owners contract a pilot we got a hell copper from Chapman aerospace he came in from southern California."

If you missed this year! Organizers tell me that the community loved the skydivers and they plan to bring them back for years to come. Im Eric J. Dockery your Bakersfield neighborhood reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

