A vigil for Charlie Kirk was held to encourage peace throughout the nation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — People gathered at the Liberty Bell in Bakersfield to preach peace into our community. Sharing moments with each other after the recent killing of Charlie Kirk.



The U-S has seen a growth of political violence, most recently with the shooting death of a conservative advocate. Community members held a vigil here at the Liberty bell, praying for peace across the country.

They came here to pray. Pray for an end to political violence in the United States.

Angelo Frazier Pastor at Riverlakes Community Church said "It's difficult, emotional, painful but we all feel it. We can stay at home be bitter or anger or we can come out and do something positive. I believe we can come together republican, democrat, and liberals come together and talk out our issues. Not bullets but ballots."

The shooting death of conservative advocate Charlie Kirk in Utah is but the latest act of political violence to happen in the United States. In April, The Pennsylvania governor's house was set on fire, and in June a Minnesota state legislator was killed in her home. Victims in general have been on opposite sides of the political spectrum.

Marc Sandall Veterans Advocate said "Charlie knew that this could happen and he went to his maker. He has touched so many kids, and we're hoping that they rally around and take his torch."

These community members say they want the younger generation to stay strong and don't shy away from their voice.

Mike Harvey CEO and Founder of 511 Media Group said "That's exactly what the enemy would want is for us to be silent. We should stand in boldness and braveness. I encourage people to use wisdom, make sure they are aware of their surroundings & situations. But don't back down, Don't Stop! Now is not the time to stop. They may have taken out a man but now we are all Charlie."

The hope is that ultimately, there will be no more need for vigils, no more political violence anywhere in the country.

