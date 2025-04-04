BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A Walk For Resilience will benefit local students.
- 'A Walk For Resilience' takes place Saturday, April 5th at 8 am
- The 8th annual event is put on by the Bakersfield Sikh Women's Association
- Proceeds will help to fund several programs and scholarships for local students
- Sign-ups are accepted on the day of the event
BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Pawan Gill, a board member with the BSWA, joined Mike Hart in Studio B on Friday to talk about the 8th annual 'Walk for Resilience' happening Saturday at the Park at Riverwalk beginning at 8 am.
