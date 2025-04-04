Watch Now
A Walk For Resilience will benefit local students

The 8th annual event has a different theme each year, with the proceeds benefiting local student scholarships
The Bakersfield Sikh Women's Association is hosting their 8th annual 5K, entitled 'A Walk for Resilience' on Saturday, April 5th at the Park at Riverwalk. Participants step off at 8 am with food, music, and information regarding the association and the students that this event will benefit.
  • 'A Walk For Resilience' takes place Saturday, April 5th at 8 am
  • The 8th annual event is put on by the Bakersfield Sikh Women's Association
  • Proceeds will help to fund several programs and scholarships for local students
  • Sign-ups are accepted on the day of the event

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Pawan Gill, a board member with the BSWA, joined Mike Hart in Studio B on Friday to talk about the 8th annual 'Walk for Resilience' happening Saturday at the Park at Riverwalk beginning at 8 am.

