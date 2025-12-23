AAA warns of busy holiday roads as stormy weather moves in

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — As millions of Americans hit the road for the holidays, safety experts are urging travelers to slow down, plan ahead and be prepared — especially with rainy weather headed our way.

According to AAA, between Dec. 20 and Jan. 1, more than 122 million Americans are expected to travel — a 2.2% increase from last year — with the vast majority driving.

Cindy Huge with the American Red Cross says in case you become stranded on the road, you should always keep a first aid kit, water and snacks.

"My phone charger, always have that with you, a flashlight, blankets. So think about your children, your pets, and what you'll bring. You don't have to go out and buy anything special, just go through your home, take those warm clothes, extra clothes," Huge said.

Huge says it's important to check the condition of your tires and make sure they have sufficient air pressure, as well as making sure your vehicle has plenty of gas, and there are no issues with your engine.

If you are traveling around Kern County or across the state in the next few days, you can expect rainy and windy conditions.

"This is a big storm system that is going to be moving through the state. Wide-spread rain totals over an inch seem very, very likely, mountain areas could very well see 2, 3, even 4 inches of rain, so a flood watch is in effect county-wide," said Brandon Michaels, meteorologist with 23ABC News.

Michaels says before going outside, you should check the weather, be aware of any possible road closures, and expect slick roads.

"Every single time we get significant rain here in Kern County, we always get lots and lots of crashes because people don't drive safely for the weather conditions, so slow down a little bit, it's better to get there a little bit later than not to get there at all," Michaels said.

Just remember — a little preparation can go a long way in keeping your holiday travel safe.

