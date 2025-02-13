AD 32 candidate Holli Willibey taking anti-corruption stand in campaign

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the special election for the 32nd Assembly District nearing, candidates are working to distinguish themselves in the eyes of voters. Republican Holli Willibey is positioning herself as an advocate against corruption at both the local and state levels.



With the special election for the 32nd Assembly District nearing, candidates are working to distinguish themselves in the eyes of voters. Republican Holli Willibey is positioning herself as an advocate against corruption at both the local and state levels.

“I know that we need people who are going to come in with the ethics to do the job right, but also have the backbone to stand up,” Willibey said.

Willibey, who has over 15 years of experience in criminal justice, as well as teaching psychology and serving on the El Tejon School Board, believes her background will help her enforce accountability in government.

“When you take a look at people doing things they shouldn’t, making backdoor deals and certain individuals taking things off the top, it has an impact on the regular person, and we’re seeing that across the board,” she said.

She expressed frustration over what she calls years of government inefficiency, citing unfulfilled promises of lower taxes and a better economy. Willibey said if elected, she would not only deliver on her promises but also involve communities and constituents in the process to ensure accountability.

“This is where my community committees come into play,” she said. “Why is our government able to come in, take all of our money, and increase our taxes whenever they want? I’d like to write bills where, if you’re not providing the services, maybe you lose the revenue from those taxpayers.”

Willibey’s advocacy will extend to the local level, addressing alleged corruption there as well.

“If you look back in time, you can see when things were better, and how they degenerated. You can see that infiltration,” she said. “I started calling for people to run. I’m like, we need a new sheriff. We need a new DA. People said, ‘You need to run,’ and I said, ‘No, I don’t want to run.’ But I did need to run, because I have the skill set and the backbone to take this on.”

Willibey said her critical thinking skills will aid her in addressing issues important to the Central Valley, including oil, water, agriculture, and homelessness.

As the election approaches, she’s urging voters to “take a chance” on her leadership.

“People have told me I couldn’t do things over the years that I not only did but did in half the time and 15 times better than they expected,” she said. “And I’ll do the same here. And if I don’t, vote me out in two years.”

The special election for the 32nd AD, to fill the seat left vacant by now-Congressman Vince Fong, is scheduled for February 25.

