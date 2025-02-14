AD 32 candidate William Brown Jr. pushes for nonpartisan solutions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Four candidates are running to become the next state assemblymember for the 32nd district. An independent candidate — William Brown Jr. — says he's challenging the partisan divide, urging a shift away from Democrat-Republican labels and advocating for common-sense solutions to the district's concerns.



Brown believes when it comes to working with other legislatures and the Newsom administration, he wants to bring a level of moral tolerance.

He'd like to see government intervention be temporary and focused on protecting individual rights, rather than becoming permanent and limiting growth.

"I'm neither a Democrat nor a Republican," Brown said. "We need room to grow and freedom to choose who best represents our values."

Running as a Libertarian, Brown emphasizes reducing government overreach, particularly in areas like oil production and healthcare. He argues that California should focus on empowering consumers and businesses rather than relying on state control.

"The government shouldn't control every part of our lives, like oil production," Brown explained. "Consumers should drive the environmental changes, not Sacramento."

The social worker also advocates for addressing California's healthcare provider shortage by simplifying regulations that prevent out-of-state professionals from practicing in the state.

On water, he wants to see more policies influenced by those on the ground and their needs.

"It's coming from what's best for us here in the thirty second district? What's going to help us grow and make sure that we have sustainable water for future situations or droughts or whatever comes forward?"

On immigration, he stresses the contributions of immigrants, particularly undocumented individuals, and argues that immigration is not the primary issue facing the country.

"I want to be the advocate to sit back and help other people understand that there are other issues that are here. We should be doing things to ensure that we're following the laws, but we should also be doing things to understand that people are here contributing to our society and at the end of the day, when it's time for their retirement, they're not pulling anything from the government."

He also wants to tackle home insurance costs, proposing deregulation to encourage competition and lower homeowners' insurance rates.

"Government overreach in insurance is pushing companies away," he explained. "If we deregulate, the market will adjust, and rates will come down."

"As long as the government isn't taking control of our day to life, because again, the government takes more money from us on a daily basis, I really should be able to claim them as a dependent on my taxes."

"Are there these small things that California continues to mandate on small business and large business? Can we reduce and allow them to, you know, take on that responsibility? Should they choose to? This will allow small businesses to be in a better situation for reinvestment and to either, a, hire more, reduce the prices, do what they feel what they need to allow them to support their business."

With a focus on nonpartisan, practical solutions, Brown urges Californians to move beyond political divides.

"The goal is for that everybody can do what's best for the common good rather than just looking at a dynamic and even being caught in those kind of partisan politics."

The special election for the 32nd Assembly District is set for February 25.

