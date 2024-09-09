ADAPTIdance: Adaptive and inclusive dance program in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The Kern Dance Alliance and the League of Dreams partner to create an inclusive dance program called ADAPTIdance in Kern County.



ADAPTidance is the only adaptive dance program in Kern County.

The program aims to make dance accessible to everyone, regardless of their abilities.

The Kern Dance Alliance and the League of Dreams have partnered for 8 years to create ADAPTIdance.

The program has now been extended from 6 weeks to 20 weeks, offering ballet, jazz, and hip-hop.

Broadcast transcript:

Dance has changed my life and many others, I talked with Adaptidance and its impact on the community.

Adaptidance is the only adaptive dance program in Kern County, teaching children and young adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Their goal is to make dance accessible to everyone - regardless of their abilities.

Executive director of the Kern Dance Alliance, Andrea Hansen says, "To be able to come together and collaborate as equals through the medium of dance without having to say any words at all is so powerful, that is how we transform our communities."

The Kern Dance Alliance and the League of Dreams are two nonprofits that have been partnering for 8 years to create Adaptidance.

"I grew up dancing and it changed my life it saved my life," Andrea said.

It doesn't just change the organizer's life, but also the dancers, and their families. executive director of League of Dreams Kayla Nelson Says, "We heard our families saying every year wow that program is so fun our kids had an amazing time we wish they could dance longer."

Now they can. What was once a six-week program is now 20 weeks, which means they get to learn more like ballet, jazz, and hip-hop.

The president of Kern Dance Alliance Marcie Hronis says, "We have developed a community of adaptive dancers who enjoy the program and have benefited from the overall experience."

Adaptidance is looking for more dancers and volunteers to join the team, the kick-off date is September 21st. For more information visit the Kern Dance Alliancewebsite or League of Dreams.

