Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
13  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

ADAPTIdance “UNSTOPPABLE” takes the stage at the Fox Theater

The performance features Kern County’s only curriculum-based adaptive dance program and aims to fill the Fox Theater with ballet, jazz, and hip hop by dancers of all abilities.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
ADAPTIdance “UNSTOPPABLE” takes the stage at the Fox Theater
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local dance program is proving that disability does not limit talent.
ADAPTIdance “UNSTOPPABLE” brings dancers of all abilities to the Fox Theater this Sunday. Here’s why this performance is so special.

The music is loud. The moves are sharp, and every step tells a story.

Lexie Clark is an ADAPTIdancer, and she tells me,
Madi: “What is your favorite part about dance?”
Lexie: “Well, dance is great.”
Madi: “Why is dance great?”
Lexie: “Because I have fun and I learn in dance.”
Madi: “You’ve learned a lot in ADAPTIdance?”
Lexie: “Yeah.”

ADAPTIdances “UNSTOPPABLE” is a fully produced performance featuring Kern County’s only curriculum-based adaptive dance program — designed for individuals with intellectual, cognitive, and physical disabilities. Lexie is just one of these performers.

Marcie Hronis is the President of Kern Dance Alliance and she tells me, “Lexie has been a part of ADAPTIdance for several years now, and she is not only a class leader but a dedicated student. She is always focusing on her skill set and memorizing her choreography. She is a beautiful performer, and I am so excited to be able to watch her.”

Lexie has been dancing since she was 4 years old and now she’s 11 — but it wasn’t an easy journey for her. “When my little girl started at 4 years old, she was nonverbal, and now she communicates so well. She loves dance — she’s been doing it six years, and it just lights up our kid’s life. It gives her something to look forward to.” Melissa Clark, the mother of Lexie, said.

For Lexie, this moment means everything. And after months of practice, she’ll get the chance to take the big stage. “Dance makes me feel good a lot!” She said.

The show includes ballet, hip hop, and jazz. Organizers — and Lexie — say their goal is to sell out the venue, giving these dancers the full house they deserve.

ADAPTIdance “UNSTOPPABLE” takes the stage Sunday at 3 p.m. at the historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

Link for tickets

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Friday

01/30/2026

Sunny

68° / 42°

1%

Saturday

01/31/2026

Partly Cloudy

69° / 44°

6%

Sunday

02/01/2026

Partly Cloudy

67° / 44°

4%

Monday

02/02/2026

Mostly Sunny

63° / 44°

6%

Tuesday

02/03/2026

Sunny

65° / 45°

6%

Wednesday

02/04/2026

Sunny

68° / 47°

3%

Thursday

02/05/2026

Partly Cloudy

72° / 48°

1%

Friday

02/06/2026

Partly Cloudy

70° / 47°

0%