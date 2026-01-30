ADAPTIdance “UNSTOPPABLE” takes the stage at the Fox Theater

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A local dance program is proving that disability does not limit talent.

ADAPTIdance “UNSTOPPABLE” brings dancers of all abilities to the Fox Theater this Sunday. Here’s why this performance is so special.

The music is loud. The moves are sharp, and every step tells a story.

Lexie Clark is an ADAPTIdancer, and she tells me,

Madi: “What is your favorite part about dance?”

Lexie: “Well, dance is great.”

Madi: “Why is dance great?”

Lexie: “Because I have fun and I learn in dance.”

Madi: “You’ve learned a lot in ADAPTIdance?”

Lexie: “Yeah.”

ADAPTIdances “UNSTOPPABLE” is a fully produced performance featuring Kern County’s only curriculum-based adaptive dance program — designed for individuals with intellectual, cognitive, and physical disabilities. Lexie is just one of these performers.

Marcie Hronis is the President of Kern Dance Alliance and she tells me, “Lexie has been a part of ADAPTIdance for several years now, and she is not only a class leader but a dedicated student. She is always focusing on her skill set and memorizing her choreography. She is a beautiful performer, and I am so excited to be able to watch her.”

Lexie has been dancing since she was 4 years old and now she’s 11 — but it wasn’t an easy journey for her. “When my little girl started at 4 years old, she was nonverbal, and now she communicates so well. She loves dance — she’s been doing it six years, and it just lights up our kid’s life. It gives her something to look forward to.” Melissa Clark, the mother of Lexie, said.

For Lexie, this moment means everything. And after months of practice, she’ll get the chance to take the big stage. “Dance makes me feel good a lot!” She said.

The show includes ballet, hip hop, and jazz. Organizers — and Lexie — say their goal is to sell out the venue, giving these dancers the full house they deserve.

ADAPTIdance “UNSTOPPABLE” takes the stage Sunday at 3 p.m. at the historic Bakersfield Fox Theater.

