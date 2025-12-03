Advocates warn of holiday domestic violence spike after recent cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Two recent cases in Kern County have renewed concerns about domestic violence as local advocates report an annual rise in incidents around the holiday season.

On Nov. 26, Bakersfield police responded to a shooting at a home on Tallulah Falls Court in northwest Bakersfield. Investigators say 37-year-old Manuel Robles is accused of shooting his wife before fleeing the scene and crashing his vehicle. He was arrested and later charged with spousal injury and child cruelty. Robles appeared in court Tuesday, where he pleaded not guilty.

Five days later, a separate domestic-violence case ended in an officer-involved shooting that shut down a stretch of southbound Highway 99. According to Wasco police, the incident began when a woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend — who she had a domestic-violence restraining order against — was following her. Police said he trailed her to the Wasco Police Department before driving off, leading officers on a pursuit. During the chase, the suspect allegedly fired at officers. California Highway Patrol officers returned fire, killing him at the scene.

Local domestic-violence advocates say incidents like these are part of a predictable pattern that occurs every year between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Eileen Parra, director of client services with the Open Door Network, said the holidays can intensify abusive behavior.

“They’re willing to risk anything, because in their mindset it’s: ‘If I can’t have you, no one can,’” Parra said. “You see a spike in domestic violence during holiday seasons, because holidays usually wrap around being around family. And when that person who is possessive and controlling loses that, it tends to mess with them mentally.”

The Open Door Network reports serving 225 domestic-violence victims since October, with numbers typically rising in January as more survivors seek help after the holidays. Parra said those who leave abusive relationships often continue to face serious risks. Research shows victims are at a higher risk of homicide for up to two years after leaving, even with restraining orders in place.

A woman who identified herself as a relative of Robles’ family has organized a fundraiser to support the couple’s children with school expenses and counseling.

Robles is due back in court on Dec. 12 for a pre-preliminary hearing.

The Open Door Network has a 24/7 hotline, emergency shelter and a team of case workers to help victims escape an abusive relationship safely.

