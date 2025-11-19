Affordable housing shortage persists, but new project brings relief to local families

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Affordable housing needs across California continue to outpace supply, but the opening of a new development in Bakersfield is offering a small victory — and a fresh start for a few families.

For Lola Robinson and her daughter, it’s the first time in a while they’ve had a place to call home. Living on a fixed income, Robinson said their options were limited when they arrived in Bakersfield.

“The house was small. My daughter and I wanted our own place — somewhere that felt like ours. It all worked out for us,” Robinson said.

She had been staying with her sister-in-law before applying for the South Baker Street complex in June. She said she didn’t expect to be placed so quickly. “I was really thinking we might not get any low-income housing,” she said. “I didn’t think it would happen this quick.”

Robinson’s family was one of eight selected out of 2,700 applicants. The demand highlights a growing strain on local housing supply, according to Steven Pelz of Golden Empire Affordable Housing.

“That shows you how severe the demand is… We need every type of housing in Bakersfield — infill, single family, market rate, and affordable,” Pelz said.

That demand has intensified as affordable housing projects have faced repeated setbacks over the last four years. COVID-19 supply-chain issues made key electrical components difficult to obtain in 2023, affecting this project and others still in development. Pelz said that even with recent improvements from PG&E, completing fully affordable housing projects remains challenging.

“Rising construction prices, increased labor costs, and a shortage of construction workers,” he said. “When there aren’t enough workers, demand goes up and prices rise. So housing costs continue to increase, and more needs to be done at the national and state levels to reduce those costs.”

A Kern County affordable housing report shows more than 2,700 families do not have access to an affordable home, with asking rent increasing 27 percent from 2019 to 2024.

Still, Pelz said every completed project is a step in the right direction.

At the grand opening, Robinson said the $799 monthly rent is finally something she can manage. She said she’s grateful to have a stable home for her family — just in time for Thanksgiving.

“Do you have a favorite dish?” she was asked.

“Oh, it’s going to be my sweet potato pie,” she said.

Pelz said about a dozen more affordable projects are in development across Bakersfield, though rising costs may continue to delay completion. Even this project faced months of delays due to design adjustments and ended roughly $200,000 over budget.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

