After Easter Kern shelters see a bunny boom

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — If your thinking of purchasing a rabbit this holiday because of the spirit of Easter you may want to think again



California law states it is illegal for Rabbits, Dogs, and Cats to be sold unless it is to ethical sources.

Rabbits purchased from stores tend to end up in shelters during the Easter holidays.

Rabbit care can cost up to 600-1,000 per year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many people don't know that under California law, it is illegal for pet stores to sell rabbits unless the animal came from an ethical source like public, private shelters and animal rescues The same goes for dogs and cats.

This changed the way local pet stores and chain pet stores sell your favorite animals.

But, the problem continues.... with shelters receiving an influx of animals throughout the year especially rabbits, city of Bakersfield animals care manager Matthew Buck tells me.

"So that Tuesday right after Easter sometimes we even see rabbits coming in that soon but sometimes it's a week or two after when the newness and fun ware off," Buck explained.

Typically, shelters tend to see 3-5 rabbits. But come Easter they receive an additional 5 to 9 rabbits left without a home.

"A lot of people will get them as Easter pets and not realize how much care and up keep they take and want to get rid of them. Most of the time when they get rid of them they come here to the shelter."

Caring for a rabbit can be expensive. On average it costs $600 to $1,100 per year to care for a rabbit.

Including monthly expenses for hay, vegetables, pellets, toys, treats, bedding, and litter, occasional costs for professional grooming and veterinary care.

Impulsive buying trends also follow other animals in the shelter during different times of the year.

"But with the popularity of game of thrones we've seen an influx on shelters not just here in Bakersfield but all across the country huskies were one of the dogs that weren't on the euthanization list."

Now the purpose of this law is so you the tax payer don't have to spend billions on housing or killings in local shelters, and to minimize the illegal selling of animals through breeders.

If violated, pet store owners will receive a $500 dollar fine if they sell animals without a contract agreements with ethical organizations.

This still doesn't stop the problem of the cycle of impulse purchases leading animals back to the shelters after and duirng the holidays.

"If you see an animal on T.V and is popular make sure you're in it for the long hall."

As a reminder to continue to decrease the population of stray's on our streets to spay and neuter your animals

