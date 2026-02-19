After repeated fires, La Mirage Motel in Bakersfield moves closer to demolition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Along Union Avenue, old, fire-damaged buildings have long been a safety concern, none more notorious than the former La Mirage Motel, which the city is now preparing to tear down.

The former La Mirage Motel has long been a hazard for the community, damaged by fires, and left vacant.

Alexander Clark, the Public Information Officer with the Bakersfield Fire Department says, “We've had approximately 18 fires here in the last year. City crews respond each time, put out the fires, and shortly after, another week or two later, there's another fire. A lot of it is due to the transient population, mainly arson, because this building doesn't have any electrical, and there’s no power on here.”

Last week, the Bakersfield City Council approved a contract to remove asbestos from the site, a first step before demolition. The asbestos removal kicks off a two-phase plan. Once the toxic material is gone, the city will seek bids to tear the structure down, a project expected to cost up to $280,000.

Jose Gonzalez is the Code Enforcement Manager with the city, and he says, “I know that there are other motels along the area that are known to be vacant, but not to have the issues this one is having, in part due to proper security. As far as the ones that have given us the most problems, it’s this one.”

City officials say they’re moving as swiftly, and as safely, as possible to protect neighbors and the surrounding community, adding that buildings along Union Avenue are becoming increasingly vacant and falling into disrepair with each passing year.

“You see examples like this, the La Mirage, a vacant building that catches fire, and the city has to spend half a million dollars to remove the asbestos and demolish the structure. Then the city puts a lien on the property. Now those liens make it harder for a new use to come in the future. It’s just a mess,” Andrae Gonzales said.

Ward 2 Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales says the city has tried to work with the property owners, but they haven’t been cooperative. Now, the city says it is responsible for the safety of the community and must move forward to demolish the structure. “It’s just very disrespectful to the families, the community, and the business owners who live and work in this area,” he said.

Gonzales adds that Union Avenue needs a long-term plan to revitalize the corridor and says this demolition is a step toward cleaning up the area and improving safety.

