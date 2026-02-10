After the final whistle, many skip the next workday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While the Seattle Seahawks were busy defeating the New England Patriots in Sunday’s big game, fans across the country were celebrating for hours before kickoff — and for many, those celebrations ended in overindulgence.

Big sporting events often mean watch parties packed with food and drinks, and according to Dr. Anila Chadha, a family physician, the day after the Super Bowl often sends patients to urgent care or the ER.

"We see this very commonly the day after the Super Bowl there are some patients at urgent care or emergency rooms. This is because the kind of foods that is consumed at the party. This is common people can feel lethargic, sleepy, bloated, have abdominal pain, high blood sugars, and high blood pressure. The day after the Super Bowl," said Chadha.

The fallout isn’t just physical — it hits workplaces too. HR consultant Robin Paggi warns that absences after the big game can disrupt schedules and productivity.

"One of the things employees need to understand is how their absences do cause problems in the workplace. Employees feel entitled to take their sick days whenever they want to take those sick days. But don't forget this is only February, you still have to spread those sick days throughout the entire year, so use them wisely," said Robin Paggi, an HR consultant and instructor at Cal State Bakersfield.

Health experts recommend drinking twice as much water as the alcohol you consume, hydrating the next day, cutting excess salt, and opting for light, easily digestible meals like soups or salads.

And if you must take a sick day after the big game? Give your manager a heads-up — it keeps operations running smoothly.

