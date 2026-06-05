After two-year search, Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce names Blaine Hodge as president

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For two years, Blaine Hodge served on the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce executive board. Recently, Hodge was named its president.

A former Community Relations Coordinator with Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) and now a sales professional with Tel Tec Security Systems, Hodge says his leadership approach is rooted in service and accessibility.

“I care in a way that's different than office hours,” Hodge said. “There's no time frame. This is all about helping businesses thrive.”

Even before being selected as president, Hodge had become one of the chamber's most visible representatives.

During the leadership search process, he regularly spoke on behalf of the organization and built relationships throughout the community.

“You had even said, ‘I thought you were the president,’” Hodge recalled. “And that was happening with all types of different folks, especially as I was moving throughout the community speaking on the chamber's behalf.”

Now officially at the helm, Hodge says one of his first priorities is reconnecting with members, partners and supporters who remained committed to the chamber during the leadership vacancy.

“I've got to get into the mix and move to a point of accountability,” Hodge said. “We have many foundational partners and members who stuck with us through that period. I want to be able to go to them and say, yes, you've been through this period of time, but I don't believe you got the full value out of your membership.”

The appointment comes as the chamber looks to strengthen its impact on Black-owned businesses across Kern County.

According to chamber leaders, Black-owned businesses account for between 1% to 3% of the county's sales revenue.

Hodge hopes to help those businesses grow by encouraging the adoption of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, while expanding access to economic opportunities and workforce development programs.

“We're working on quite a few grants for economic development and workforce development,” Hodge said. “We have to get people the capital and resources they need, and we have to support the people who have the big ideas.”

Some chamber members are hopeful the new leadership can bring stability to the organization after years of turnover.

Local business owner Barrington Lewis pointed to the chamber's history of leadership changes as a challenge.

“We've had five presidents within eight years. I don't know why,” Lewis said. “I hope the new president can see past that and bring us to where we need to be.”

In addition to supporting existing businesses, Hodge says he wants to invest in the next generation of entrepreneurs through youth engagement and workforce development initiatives.

His goal is to create pathways for young people in Bakersfield to see themselves as future business owners and community leaders.

“I look back on it and think, yes, I am the new president. That's something,” Hodge said. “But you can do it too. As long as you have the right connections and access to the right capital, everything is possible.”

As the Kern County Black Chamber of Commerce moves forward under new leadership, optimism remains high about the future of Black-owned businesses in the region.

Still, leaders acknowledge that meaningful growth will require continued investment, access to resources and a sustained commitment to economic development across the community.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

