Ag industry reacts to latest tariffs by Trump Administration

Earlier this week, the Trump Administration levied a new round of tariff sparking praise and concerns not just here in the U.S. but around the world, I'm Sam Hoyle your neighborhood reporter, and with agriculture being one of the main exports and an industry with several imported products, we're checking in people in the agricultural industry to get their reaction.

In a statement to 23ABC, a spokesperson for the Almond Board of California says they're "closely monitoring the April 2 announcement to better understand the implications of baseline and reciprocal tariffs. Like many, we need to evaluate the complete list of markets and relevant tariffs to determine the impact on imported materials"

However for 4th generation Kern County farmer Jason Gianelli, he says the conversation about tariffs is far beyond his control and he's just focused on producing a quality crop.

"it's nothing new in farming. You're dealing with markets all the time, but the only thing we can do out here is grow -- is grow a crop and grow the best crop, because and grow a healthy crop. And as long as we do that, I think we'll be in good shape with the tariffs. I mean, it's out of our control," said Gianelli. "I mean, if it's going to be short-term suffering for long-term gain. I mean, I think a lot of people see that writing on the wall."

Gianelli saying his hope right now is to keep local farming alive in his family for generations to come.

"My hope is to keep farming and keep family farming going. I mean, we're a family farm and just to keep it for the next generation, if that's what they want to do, I've got three kids. We don't — I'm not pressuring them to go into farming, but if that's what they want to do, I hope it's here for them or but, I mean, the lifestyle is not for everybody."

In our conversation, Gianelli also noted that he believes the tariffs levied by the trump administration with less of an impact than the regulations put in place on farmers by the state of California.

