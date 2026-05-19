Against All Odds: Karanveer Singh’s long road to walking again

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield patient who was once told he may never walk again is now making remarkable progress after months of rehabilitation and determination. Now — meet Karanveer Singh.

"My name is Karanveer, and I came from India in 2022. In 2024, I was in a trucking accident. And in that truck accident, I had a spinal cord injury. With the injury, I was hospitalized, and I couldn't walk.”

That’s Karanveer Singh, describing the moment a devastating trucking crash in New Mexico changed his life. The accident left him with multiple serious injuries, including fractures to his neck, spinal cord, and legs. Doctors told him he may never walk again. But after months of rehabilitation and therapy at the Rehabilitation Center of Bakersfield, Karanveer is now making major progress. "I was in shock when I heard those words. I was crying. My sister was there. The doctors could say anything, but it’s all in God’s hands.”

Karanveer had just switched driving shifts with his co-driver and gone to sleep in the truck’s sleeper bunk when the crash happened. Severely injured, he was later transported to Bakersfield for rehabilitation treatment. Staff says recovery has taken determination, long therapy sessions, and support from both family and caregivers. But after months of hard work, Karanveer is now making major progress.

Kyle Haugo, a Physical Therapist Assistant, says, “At first it was just about getting him into the chair and basic things, and then we started walking in the parallel bars and slowly progressing to the point where he was able to walk 100 to 150 feet with a walker essentially unassisted. We’ve just kept going from there. Every day is a little more progress."

Karanveer says he knows the road ahead will still be difficult, but he refuses to give up. “I would want to say never to give up. It’s all in your head. You can make anything happen.”

He also expresses gratitude for the support and encouragement he has received from the staff at the Rehabilitation Center of Bakersfield throughout his recovery journey.

The Rehabilitation Center of Bakersfield says stories like this are possible because of support from staff, families, and volunteers. The center is currently looking for more community volunteers to help support patients during their recovery journeys.

Karanveer's GoFundMe

The Rehabilitation Center of Bakersfield

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