Ai in class: Learning or just copying?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Artificial intelligence isn’t just a trend anymore — it’s a tool students are starting to master.

At Cal State Bakersfield, the NextTech Kern 2025 event brought together educators, tech leaders, and future innovators to explore how AI is shaping everything from classrooms and the workforce to cybersecurity.

CSUB is teaching AI ethics through student surveys that measure how well students understand and use the technology.

I spoke with two professors — one in psychology and one in statistics — who have implemented these surveys and integrated AI into their classrooms. Maruti Mishra is the assistant professor of psychology at CSUB and she says, “What we found last semester is, I teach courses in psychology, and many students were not aware of how to use the tool. So my first goal was to actually have a class session where I showed them exactly how to use it — and how not to.”

Meanwhile, a statistics professor at CSUB Anjana Yatawara says almost all of hi students are using AI — but not always in the right way. “What happens is, usually they just paste their question directly and get the answer, but they don’t learn anything. They just copy it in and complete the quiz in five minutes. That’s it.”

As with anything else, there is concern that AI can be abused. Professors agree it’s important that students cite sources and give credit when using AI — and not rely on it to do all the work for you. They say being transparent and honest is key. And whether you choose to use AI or not, the world is already adapting — so the best move is to learn how to use it responsibly.

As AI continues to shape our future, programs like NextTech Kern are making sure students are ready to lead it.

