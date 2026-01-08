American Airlines is suspending direct flights to Dallas until the Spring

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — American Airlines has grounded all direct flights from Bakersfield to Dallas— forcing travelers to find a connecting flight just to make it to their destination. This is a yearly shutdown that forces Bakersfield residents to travel outside of the city just to get a direct flight to a major hub.

Every year Meadow Fields removes this direct flight for a couple reasons. Not as many passengers to fill the plane, and not as much traction from residents during the beginning of the year. Bill LaManque the director of airports tells me American isn't the only airline that does this throughout the year.

Bill LaManque Director of Airports for Kern County said "Airlines do it all over the country this time of year throughout different cities. It just shows up cause we are a smaller airport. The change in service is more noticeable because we aren’t a larger airport, if we were it would still happen and we just wouldn’t know. It’s just more obvious here cause we have fewer flights."

This shutdown ripples far beyond the airport, hitting businesses like travel agencies and disrupting the plans of local travelers. Many residents book early, only to face the headache and expense of reorganizing trips — a frustrating setback caused by the halt in service.

Ray Watson President of Uniglobe Golden Empire Travel said "It is a nuisance and bad news for the local economy. We would rather have American Airlines adding flights instead of taking them away. I think sometimes we get on the planes and they look pretty full, but they do need to be almost completely full. Close to 85% capacity, for the airlines to make money on those flights. Planes are expensive I think they are just looking to maximize their revenue."

LaManque tells me residents are still able to travel to Dallas just have to catch a flight to Phoenix, AZ first. This change normally only happens until the end of April start of May and then direct flights are back.

"All of the airline services are market-driven. The more people who use this airport the more seats you will see. It doesn’t make sense to drive to LA. It is better to fly here, you aren’t saving money doing that. Fly out of your local airport and you’ll get more seats and options here." said LaManque

If you did have a planned trip during that time, American Airlines must provide a full refund if you don’t accept their rebooking options.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

