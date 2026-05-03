American Kids Sports Center opening one of Bakersfield's largest youth training facilities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — American Kids Sports Center is opening a new location in Bakersfield, one of the largest multi-sport youth training centers in the city.

Matt Williams, director of operations at American Kids Sports Center, said the growth of Bakersfield's southwest side drove the decision to open the new facility.

"The Southwest is growing, and, you know, there are houses and new developments everywhere. We're getting some shopping centers, but there's nothing really big for the kids, and this is going to take that. This is going to bring that to them and give them all the opportunities from gymnastics, swimming, and dance."

American Kids Sports Centers is a family-owned business that has operated since 1984.

The new facility offers more space, with the goal of providing children of all skill levels with top-tier instruction and expanded programming, including a program called Ninja Zone.

"My brother came across this program called Ninja Zone. and we saw a lot of our boys in gymnastics and other activities looking for something to add in addition to the gymnastics classes or baseball or football, whatever they may be doing," Michelle Thelen said.

The new location is expected to create 250 jobs and serve about 5,000 kids per week. Thelen said the center takes pride in hiring young workers.

"We did a huge hiring, and it's great to provide jobs for the people in our community. We hire as young as 14 and a half, so we pride ourselves on giving those kids their first time jobs and learning the responsibility."

The center is scheduled to open on Mother's Day, May 10.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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