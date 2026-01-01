American Legion Post 26 hosts New Year's Eve dinner to support local veterans

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — American Legion Post 26 hosted its annual New Year's Eve dinner Tuesday, bringing together veterans and their families for a special celebration to ring in 2026.

Organizers spent three months planning the event, with about 30 volunteers arriving earlier in the day to decorate the venue. The dinner featured grilled steak, king crab legs, baked potato and other dishes for attendees.

"We're trying to enjoy company with our fellow veterans, brothers and sisters, along with the families, and we're here to try to make sure that everybody's a company bringing into the new year," said Peter Jaramillo, the post's commander.

All money raised from the dinner will go back to supporting veterans in the community.

