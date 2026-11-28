BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The holiday shopping season is here, and while many shoppers are trying to spend less, national forecasts say they could end up spending more anyway, even if they're buying less.

Americans are expected to spend more than $1 trillion this holiday season, up 4.2% from last year, according to the National Retail Federation. But a CSUB economics professor says shoppers aren't necessarily buying more. Inflation is eating up much of that growth, bringing the real increase closer to just 1%.

"Projected sales are higher not because we're buying more, but everything we buy is costing more," said Dr. Aaron Hegde.

Kern County produces a lot of oil and agriculture, but Hegde said higher prices don't mean local workers are making more. When pay stays flat while prices go up, families feel the squeeze.

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