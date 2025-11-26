Amtrak reminds holiday travelers plane and car isn't the only way to visit family

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The holidays are approaching and the biggest concerns residents are worried about are traffic and flight delays. Amtrak has recently re-branded itself as the Golden Runner and is offering more stops nationwide.

While traveling by car allows you to be in your own space, dealing with traffic can make holiday travel a nightmare. But as many travelers are discovering, The train, on the other hand, provides a scenic experience and allows you to relax, taking one less thing off your holiday list.

Olivia Irvin Senior Public Relations Manager for Amtrak said "Most of our travelers are staying close to home, so train traveling is great for those staying under 250 miles. A lot of people are traveling to see family close by. The nice thing too is you can allow the conductor to take the wheel. No stress, no traffic, it's really nice relaxing experience which I think is important during the holidays."

According to Irvin, Amtrak saw more than 1.2 million riders last Thanksgiving weekend. Community members are departing and arriving early to make it home for Thursday.

Lakea Ferguson Community Member said "I get tired of driving for one, and gas is higher during the weekend. It's convenient because it's reasonable, coming from LA heading up north. It's easy and not a hassle with traffic."

Amtrak not only provides an experience for the riders but it also provides multiple local stops for community members to be able to pick up relatives

Mark Notarian Podcaster said "Well the main benefit to Amtrak, especially for my uncle who has problems getting around is the convenience. Airports are a lot of walking to go to different gates. Trains are very efficient and I am picking him up and driving him home and it works out for us. The cost can be equivalent to flight depending on how far you travel, but it's a lot easier if you are older."

Neil Agness Community Member said "Check the schedules, see if it works for your holidays with Christmas coming up. It's a much cheaper, safer, and good experience."

Amtrak is looking at a swift holiday season but tickets are going quick.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

