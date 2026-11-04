Andrae Gonzales leads Saul Ayon in early results for Assembly District 35

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Now that the polls have closed, we’re taking a closer look at the race for State Assembly District 35.

Republican candidate and McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon made an appearance at Legends bar in Northwest Bakersfield, where several other republican candidates also gathered to watch the results come in.

The initial numbers show democratic candidate Andrae Gonzales with 63% of the vote, while Ayon sits at 32%.

We spoke with Ayon as he watched the numbers come in and reflected on his campaign.

“Well, I was hoping for a better outcome, but it's still the first batch, and there's still a lot of votes to come,” said Ayon.

We also caught up with Gonzales to get his reaction to the preliminary results and what he believes this race means for District 35.

“We just got word today that East Bakersfield is on top for a $28 million investment for Niles and Monterey, and that’s historic. Those are the types of activities I’m going to bring to Sacramento, making sure that they understand who we are and making sure we get the resources we desperately need in this region,” said Gonzales.

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