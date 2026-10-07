Andy Fiske hired as CSUB athletic director amid legal turmoil

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Cal State Bakersfield has a new leader for its athletics department; and he's stepping into one of the most legally turbulent chapters in its recent history.

Andy Fiske, who comes to CSUB from Sacramento State, is the university's new director of athletics. His appointment comes as the department navigates multiple active lawsuits and the criminal conviction of a former coach.

Two former softball players sued CSUB and a former assistant coach, alleging harassment. Former Athletic Director Kyle Conder filed a separate lawsuit alleging the university retaliated against him for raising concerns and defamed him — claims CSUB denies. And former assistant basketball coach Kevin Mays pleaded no contest to pimping, possession of child pornography and drug possession while armed. He was sentenced to four years in prison.

Speaking at a press conference, Fiske addressed the challenges directly.

"When we face a challenge, we need to face it directly. When we make a mistake, we need to acknowledge it and to learn from it and improve," Fiske said.

Fiske says his first 90 to 100 days will focus on listening. When I asked what accountability athletes should be able to see from him in his first six months, he pointed to reporting structures he has seen work at previous institutions.

"I've been researching. We have some mechanisms that I've used at previous institutions that I need to see if they're here. And if not, we've got some ideas … avenues where they could report, they could ask for help," Fiske said.

For athletes on campus, the weight of the scrutiny over the past year has been felt personally; even off the field.

Skye Odom, a CSUB track athlete and the vice president of University Affairs for ASI, the student government, said the attention followed her beyond campus.

"Initially, it felt interesting to wear CSUB outside of campus — like you'd be getting looked at different ways. But now … I'm proud to wear my CSUB track shirts … I'm proud to represent CSUB," Odom said.

But, one structural change is already in place. CSUB President Vernon B. Harper Jr. announced that Fiske will occupy a seat at the highest level of university leadership — a notable first for the athletics department.

"Andy will be one of the first athletic directors to sit on the President's Cabinet," Harper said.

A presidential commission has also spent about a year reviewing athletics oversight and reporting lines. Harper says he expects a draft of its recommendations the week of Oct. 6, with the public set to see them soon.

For athletes, the real test is whether they know who to turn to — and whether they actually get a response.

Fiske says his focus now is building stronger relationships with athletes, coaches and staff, and making CSUB athletics a better experience for the people at the center of it all.

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