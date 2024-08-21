Luau fundraiser in Bakersfield supports first responders dealing with PTSD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Public Safety Professionals Retreat (Prosper) hosts the 3rd annual Ohana Koa Luau fundraiser to raise money for first responders struggling with PTSD.



Public Safety Professionals Retreat is hosting the 3rd annual Ohana Koa Luau fundraiser.

The event raises money for first responders dealing with PTSD.

Prosper puts on two 6-day retreats each year for first responders.

Andrea Pflugh, a retired first responder, emphasizes the importance of seeking help.

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs says, 5 out of every 100 adults in the U.S. has PTSD that 13 million American every given year.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) is a mental health condition, that has been diagnosed in many people, including first responders.

One organization is hosting an event to raise money to help those struggling with the disorder.

The Public Safety Retreat is holding their third annual Ohana Koa Luau. It's a fundraiser for first responders dealing with PTSD.

Regina Pryor, the President of Prosper says,

"Prosper puts on 2 retreats each year, they are 6-day retreats and they are for first responders dealing with PTSD. They have a very tough job and our goal is to give them tools so they can have a successful life."

Andrea Pflugh, is one of many Retired First Responders, and she says, "I can't imagine there is a single first responder that has not had or will not have some sort of PTSD in their career."

She wants other first responders to know that getting help is okay.

"Times have shifted, times have changed. Before it was sucking it up and move on, and go on to the next call, push it back, but thats not healthy. That's not the way to deal with the life of a first responder." Pflugh said.

The US Department of Veteran Affairs says about 5 out of every 100 adults in the U.S has PTSD in any given year. In 2020 that equaled to 13 million Americans.

You can purchase your tickets online on their website, Wednesday is the last day to get your tickets. The luau will be on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

https://prosperetreat.com/home-1

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

