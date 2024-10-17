Annual Toast and Taste event returns to the Edible Schoolyard in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — An innovative cuisine event with the Edible Schoolyard's educational mission highlighting the October 18 event Toast and Taste.



The 6th annual Toast and Taste event will be held on October 18, 2024, at the Buena Vista Edible Schoolyard.

Chef Erik Dandee will showcase his seed-to-table philosophy using fresh, local ingredients.

The Edible Schoolyard, founded by the Grim Family Education Foundation in 2011, aims to educate students on food origins and benefits.

The event raises funds for the school's summer programs, focusing on agriculture and hands-on learning.

The Edible Schoolyard integrates agriculture into its curriculum to inspire healthy food relationships among students.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

The Edible Schoolyard is having its 6th annual Toast and Taste event. Kern County is home to seven programs bringing education and healthy habits to students throughout Kern County.

The Edible Schoolyard was founded in 2011 by the Grim Family Education Foundation, and their vision was to change education on the academic and wellness level. The program is designed to provide hands-on learning for students to inspire them to have a healthy relationship with food.

Dylan Wilson, Executive Director with the Edible Schoolyard says, "Our goal is to make sure that every student in this county understands where our food comes from and how it can benefit our bodies."

The staff at the Edible Schoolyard tells me that it's important to get the younger generation in the garden, making their own food, and learning first-hand, the seed to table cycle.

Kellsie Holman, Site Manager with the Edible Schoolyard says, "Being with the young ones and they're just absorbing so much more by getting to touch and feel and taste certain items that are coming out of the garden."

The Edible Schoolyard says it was important for them to add agriculture into their curriculum.

"We have so much agriculture around us and there really wasn't anything that brought that into the classroom." Kellsie Holman said.

The school tells me that it's a magical moment to watch students take what's in the garden and make something delicious with it.

"Getting to witness students have moments where they understand that their food is grown in the ground and them getting to bring it back into our kitchen and get to taste it with their peers is absolutely phenomenal." Dylan Wilson said.

The Edible Schoolyard is having the Toast and Taste event to raise money for the school's summer programs.

The Toast and Taste event will be October 18th and if you can't make the event you can still support the Edible Schoolyard at future events.

The Edible Schoolyard website

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

