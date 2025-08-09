Another death and another fire in the same Oildale trailer park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A mother is dead after her mobile home caught fire Friday morning in Oildale. This the second deadly fire this year at the Superior Mobile Home Park. KCSO has taken over the investigation.

A family is mourning the loss of their mother who died in a fire at this mobile home park on State road. This fire however, is considered as "suspicious" and homicide detectives are investigating.

KCSO and KCFD responded to a call of a mobile home fire on the 6 thousand block of State Road around 2 Friday morning. Firefighters arrived on the scene and called law enforcement.

Lori Meza Public Information Officer KCSO said "When they arrived they located a deceased subject inside. Our Homicide deceives was called to the scene to investigate. At this point it is being investigated as suspicious circumstances."

Neighbors are also on edge because of what they saw, saying they saw an unidentified man and a woman enter the victim's mobile home, and then the couple left.

Olivia McGowen Victim's Niece said "We know suspicious circumstances. We know two people were here right before she died. Those two people took off in her car and they seen fire and smoke. My aunt was a fighter she would have ran through fire to live. She would have done something if she could."

I visited the scene and while I was their KCSO detectives arrived at the scene and residents claim they said the car was found but the officers didn't disclose a location. They were later able to identify the body from the tattoos but investigators are still trying to figure out how the fire was started. This is the second deadly fire in two months to happen at the same site.

"When it comes to investigating death in structure fires there is a lot that needs to be confirmed." said Meza

Earlier this year in May, there was another deadly fire here that killed a 52 year old woman and two dogs. In this latest fire, residents believe this was foul play and wasn’t a random occurrence. Some tell me they are afraid to continue living here because of how often something is happening.

A concerned resident said "Are we being targeted…Within the year we have had four fires and two deaths. Everybody here is being told they have to leave."

This is still an open investigation, and the KCSO advises that if you have any information, please reach out to the number on your screen.

