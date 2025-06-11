Anti-ICE demonstrations continue in Bakersfield on Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — About two dozen protesters chanted with megaphones and signs adorned with anti-ICE vernacular in front of the Kern Superior Court Building on Tuesday



Community members gathered at Kern County Superior Court to protest against ICE.

The protest is organized by 'Organizing for a Better Change' group.

Demonstrators are calling for an end to immigration enforcement in immigrant communities.

The protest follows a similar demonstration at Congressman Vince Fong's office.

Organizers expressed solidarity with those affected by ICE policies.

