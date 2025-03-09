Antiques in the Spotlight: The 53rd Annual Collector Showcase

BAKERSFIELD. CALIF, (KERO) — The 53rd Annual Collector Showcase at Hodel’s Restaurant drew collectors and antique enthusiasts for a display of rare antiques, collectibles, and dozens of vendors offering unique treasures.



The 53rd Annual Collector Showcase attracts collectors and antique enthusiasts.

Jay Robertson, owner of Then to Now , reflects on 40 years of participation in the showcase.

, reflects on 40 years of participation in the showcase. The showcase continues Sunday, March 9th, from 10 AM to 4 PM at Hodel’s.

The 53rd Annual Collector Showcase has once again captured the attention of collectors and antique enthusiasts alike, with its captivating display of rare antiques, collectibles, and dozens of vendors offering something for everyone. This year's event took place at Hodels Restaurant on Saturday, attracting a wide variety of attendees eager to explore the unique treasures on display.

For Jay Robertson, owner of Then to Now, this annual event has been a significant part of his life for the past 40 years. Specializing in glass, pottery, and vintage clothes, Robertson reflects on his long-standing involvement in the showcase, saying, “And I specialize in glass, pottery, and vintage clothes, that’s my biggest specialty now.”

Robertson, who operates shops in four local malls on 16th, 17th, and 19th Street, as well as a booth in Cayucos, shared what has kept him coming back year after year: the personal connections he's made with both fellow vendors and customers. “I know all these people and some of the vendors and so many of the buyers, they’ve become family as well as customers,” he said. His decades of experience have built strong relationships, making the Collector Showcase more than just a business event, but a family gathering.

I also spoke with Rochelle Castillo, a dealer at the event for the past six years. Castillo, who has a passion for vintage items and collectibles, shared her love for antiques and the joy she finds in offering a variety of items for others to enjoy. “I like antiques, vintage stuff, collectibles, and I like to have a variety of things. I kind of have a big kid so I buy a lot of kid things,” Castillo said with a smile.

Rochelle's booth was filled with cherished pieces, each with its own special story. She expressed a deep appreciation for the handmade and embroidered items, seeing them as something beyond mere objects. “I love embroidered things, handmade things because I think, how long did someone sit here doing this? And it’s like I just think I have their energy when I buy it, and I hope that my energy, when someone buys it, goes with them,” she explained. Her passion for antiques goes beyond simply selling, its about creating an emotional connection with the items and passing that feeling on to the buyer. “I really like the thing, and so I hope it’s in their home and they really like it and enjoy it,” she added.

The 53rd Annual Collector Showcase continues on Sunday, March 9th, from 10 AM to 4 PM at Hodel’s.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

