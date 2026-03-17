Fire officials say now is the time to prepare homes for wildfire season

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With temperatures heating up early this year, fire officials say now is the time for residents to start thinking about defensible space and wildfire preparedness.

The sun is out, and fire officials say that means it’s time to start preparing. With hot, dry conditions arriving early, homeowners are urged to take action now to help protect their homes this wildfire season.

Andrew Freeborn is the Kern County Fire Department's Public Information Officer, and he says, “It’s kind of a good thing when we have a little bit of a warming trend in the spring months, because it kind of wakes people up to the potential of — hey, we need to start preparing again.”

One of the most important steps is creating defensible space around your property. That means clearing dry brush, trimming trees, and removing anything flammable from within about 100 feet of your home.

“We’re in that window of time where we’re not seeing a lot of rain continuing to push new growth, and it’s warm, but it’s still before the June first deadline. So right now is a great opportunity for people to be out on their property.” Freeborn said.

Freeborn says taking these steps can slow, or even stop, a fire from spreading, and give firefighters a better chance to protect your home.

“We see homes that burn down in destructive fires because someone didn’t do the work in advance on their property. But we also see homes we’re able to save because people put that effort in before we even get there,” Freeborn said.

Officials also remind residents to have an evacuation plan and a go-bag ready, with basic necessities like chargers, medication, and important documents.

Officials say even simple steps, like keeping firewood away from your home or cutting back dry brush, can make a big difference if a wildfire sparks.

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