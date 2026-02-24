Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Arrest made in alleged child abuse case at Bakersfield home daycare

Arrest comes months after parents first raised allegations of abuse at the home-based daycare, with the investigation still ongoing
Arrest made in alleged abuse case at Bakersfield home daycare
Arrest made in alleged abuse case at Bakersfield home daycare
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There’s a major development in the alleged abuse case linked to a Bakersfield home daycare. The daycare owner’s son is now behind bars, booked on multiple felony child abuse charges.

In August of last year, I first learned about an allegation of sexual abuse involving a child at a home-based daycare.

A parent, who wanted to remain anonymous, says she believes her children were inappropriately touched by the son of the owner of Tienda Day Care. “After I had already pulled them out, my daughter had admitted that yes, she had been being touched for… we still don't know… a couple years at least. And then my youngest came forward and said she was also being touched.” The parent said.

The daycare operator, however, denied those allegations during an interview last year.
23ABC Asked: “No parent and no child has ever made these allegations known?”
Margie Tenida, the owner of the daycare, said, “No, never.”

Now, almost six months later, Tenida's son has been arrested.

According to jail records, Brandon Michael Rodriguez, 25, was arrested Sunday morning. He was booked on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, sexual penetration by force, and willful cruelty to a child.

I went to the daycare to ask for an interview, but no one answered the door, so I left a message. “Hello, this is Madi Vollmer. I’m the reporter with 23ABC and we spoke a little while ago. I was wondering if Margie is available to speak with me about her son and the felony charges he’s been booked under. Feel free to call me…”

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has not released many additional details but says the investigation remains active.

According to KCSO inmate records, Rodriguez is no longer listed in custody.

