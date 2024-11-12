Arrest warrant issued in deadly Marketplace shooting of teen

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An arrest warrant has been issued for 15-year-old Albert Briseno Jr. for the shooting death of another teen at the Marketplace in Southwest Bakersfield Sunday night.



According to Bakersfield Police Sergeant Eric Celedon, Briseno Jr. is facing murder charges for shooting and killing a 15-year-old.

Celedon said the victim had been among a group of teens in front of Edward's Cinema. When they made their way over towards the east side parking lot, multiple shots were fired.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 15-year-old Albert Briseno Jr. for the shooting death of another teen at the Marketplace in Southwest Bakersfield Sunday night.

According to Bakersfield Police Sergeant Eric Celedon, Briseno Jr. is facing murder charges for shooting and killing a 15-year-old. Celedon said the victim had been among a group of teens in front of Edward's Cinema. When they made their way over towards the east side parking lot, multiple shots were fired.

The teen was taken to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries.

While police said this was an isolated incident, many neighbors at the Marketplace said they feel anxious over these events.

The Marketplace used to be a really good place for everyone and their families to come and hang out," said Christina Davila, a concerned local resident and mother of two.

Davila has a long history of spending time at the cinema, having worked at Edward's in the past.

"Seeing how things have changed and how the kids are behaving up here, it's scary," she said.

Joshua Daigle, who has worked at Ike's Love and Sandwiches at The Marketplace for six years, shared similar concerns. He added that the area, once considered a safe gathering spot, has seen a noticeable shift in the atmosphere over the years.

"It’s sad. A 15-year-old was killed. I feel for him, and I feel for his family," Daigle said. "I’ve been here my whole life, and to think that it’s a place that might be losing its safety is concerning."

Police said Biseno is described as a Hispanic teen, last seen wearing dark clothing and with a heavy build. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

