Arvin High tops KHSD in dual enrollment, fast‑tracking students to college success

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Arvin High School students are taking advantage of a dual enrollment program that allows them to earn college credits before graduating high school — and this year, the school leads the entire Kern High School District in program graduates.

Nancy Ramirez is one of them, planning to attend the University of Redlands.

"They accept the majority of my credits, which is basically all of them. And so they told me that with these credits, I'm able to graduate a year or two before my actual graduation," Ramirez said.

This year, 39 students will graduate with college credits already earned, saving both time and tuition before they step onto a college campus.

The program is made possible through a partnership with Bakersfield College. Students can earn an associate's degree or certificates while still in high school.

For Ramirez, the early credits will also help her pursue graduate school sooner.

"I can start doing my graduates after even sooner. So that really helps, and I can start paying for that with that money that I would spend on the two extra years, I could spend it towards my graduate studies," said Ramirez.

Jose Ongpauco, who teaches the dual enrollment program, said the partnership with Bakersfield College helps students recognize their own potential.

"I think students are seeing that they're able to do it, and that college is for them, that it's not something far away. It's not something that it's for other people, but it's for them, and they can see that they can do it," Ongpauco said.

Fellow graduate Jesus Alvarez will earn an associate's degree this year. He said the coursework gave him real-world skills he has already put to use.

"I had a class that was meant to kind of teach us how to communicate better specifically in the workplace. And that gave me a lot of practical skills. Like it taught me it had me practice interviewing a lot. And so I think I've gotten a lot better at that because of that class," Alvarez said.

Alvarez said he hopes the program continues to grow and reach more students in the community.

"Obviously, a lot of our community comes from immigrant backgrounds. Their parents are usually they're either first or second generation. And so it's really nice to be able to see that everyone has this opportunity to learn and they have access to these resources," Alvarez said.

According to Arvin High School Principal Dr. Gabriel Ramirez Leyva, Arvin has the highest number of students in the Kern High School District graduating from dual enrollment this year.

The dual enrollment graduation ceremony is on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Bakersfield College Outdoor Theatre.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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