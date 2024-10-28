As arson cases grow, the Bakersfield Fire Department wants more investigators

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There have been nearly 200 reported arson fires in Bakersfield so far this year, which is up from last year's total. That's why BFD is looking to double the amount of arson investigators.



Bakersfield Fire Department seeks to double its arson investigators.

Currently, three investigators handle 20-30 cases each, with 287 arson cases in 2024.

Arson cases and vacant structure fires in Bakersfield have significantly increased.

Battalion Chief Bryce Patterson emphasizes the need for more staff to improve safety and efficiency.

Report submitted for review by city officials for potential approval.

For your convenience, the skimmable summary above is generated with the assistance of AI and fact checked by our team prior to publication. Read the full story as originally reported below.

Broadcast transcript:

The Bakersfield Fire Department is finalizing an evaluation of its arson division, asking the city to double the number of investigators in its ranks. Officials say currently, three investigators are working anywhere from 20 to 30 cases at a time, trying to catch those responsible for hundreds of intentionally set fires within the city limits.

Vacant structure fires in the city of Bakersfield continue to climb, with 189 so far in 2024, far surpassing the 129 in 2023, and 87 in 2022, according to the department's annual report. More than 500 fires have been investigated in the first 10 months of 2024, with a total of 287 determined to be arson, resulting in 32 arrests.

Battalion Chief Bryce Patterson, who runs the arson unit, credits the dedication of his small unit with putting up numbers comparable with larger cities. "Currently, BAK fire is staffed with 3 full-time investigators and one battalion chief," he said. Patterson noted, "Many individuals arrested when they do commit the crime of arson go away for a long time." In 2023, the arson unit made 46 arrests, all of which resulted in convictions. The city of Fresno has twice as many investigators and made 57 arson arrests in 2023. Both departments had a nearly equal number of callouts, although the protocols for requesting an arson investigator might be a little different for each department.

Patterson emphasized that the numbers don't mean much if you don't have the evidence to prosecute those responsible. "Arson is tough; behind the 8-ball, fire is damaging evidence, destroying the scene. Firefighters do it just putting it out; we have to have tangible evidence proving someone started it," he explained.

Michael Webber was charged with starting the pet shop fire downtown, one of several burned-out buildings in the area. The arson unit is tasked with tracking down fire bugs responsible for smaller fires like this one and making arrests. "Right now, after hours, investigators respond alone. I'd like it so every fire has 2 investigators, double the complement. The aspect of safety would help that out," Patterson said.

Patterson says even with the extra investigators, they rely on property owners, residents, and technology to try and curb this epidemic. He mentioned that he has submitted his report, which will be reviewed before it is presented to the city officials.

