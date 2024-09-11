As trial nears in Kason Guyton case, attorneys discuss potential plea

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Seven years after the killing of 5-year-old Kason Guyton in a drive-by shooting, a courtroom has been set, and prosecutors have extended a plea offer for one of the defendants.

Jeremy King was back in court Wednesday as the prosecution and defense discussed whether or not the offer would be accepted. As no decision was made, Judge Charles R. Brehmer called attorneys back to court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Details of the offer are still unknown.

King and his co-defendant, Jonathan Knight, were arrested and charged in 2019 for the murder of Guyton on February 23, 2017, in a drive-by shooting that also injured his 7-year-old brother.

According to police, the toddler was in a vehicle with his brother and their mother’s boyfriend, a member of the East Side Crips. King and Knight, members of the West Side Crips, shot at the vehicle killing Guyton and injuring his brother.

Police began an investigation known as Operation "Blind Mice" alongside the FBI, which eventually resulted in evidence of King and Knight’s involvement in the shooting and, ultimately, their arrest.

The trial has been assigned to Department 4.

