Ash Wednesday observations take place across Kern County

February 18 marks Ash Wednesday, and for many, it’s the start of a meaningful season of reflection. 23ABC spoke with members of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton church on what the day means to them.

“It’s a great reminder to all of us that we are nothing without god in our lives,” said Parishioner Doreen Wagner.

Parishioners like Doreen Wagner say observing Ash Wednesday allows them to rebuild the strength in their faith.

It’s a centuries-old tradition embraced by millions worldwide, uniting people in reflection and devotion.

Nelson Diaz, Seminarian for the Roman Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno says Ash Wednesday reminds him of a latin phrase meaning ‘remember death’.

“Because as we do the ashes, as we apply the ashes to the forehead we say you are dust and to dust you shall return and it’s to remember our own mortality,” said Diaz.

Marking the start of Lent, Ash Wednesday continues into 40 days of fasting, prayer, as well as acts of charity. Which is exactly what Samuel Duran intends to do.

“A lot of people kind of look at abstinence and that sort of thing but what I’m trying to do is maybe see what I can do as oppose to abstaining from things maybe I can do some other good things you know,” said Parishioner Samuel Duran.

As people lined up to get their crosses it wasn’t just adults, but children and even babies, taking the step of spiritual renewal as families.

For many, Ash Wednesday isn’t just an event, it’s a chance to slow down, and commit to new growth.

