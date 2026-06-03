Assembly District 35 candidates react to early election results

As candidates everywhere gathered to watch the incoming poll numbers, 23ABC sat down with two of them that are running for Assembly District 35, getting their thoughts and reactions as the race wraps up.

Assembly District 35 covers multiple cities in Kern County including parts of Bakersfield, Shafter, Wasco, Delano, McFarland, Arvin, and Lamont.

23ABC met up with democratic candidates Andrae Gonzalez, Bakersfield City council member, and local nurse Ana Palacios as numbers were coming in.

“I was just super humbled and overwhelmed by the amount of support throughout the community and we’re 2000 votes ahead from the other democratic candidate and you know the night is still young. We still have thousands of ballots to count,” said Gonzales.

“I think I feel confident about the first numbers and yeah I’m optimistic but also just kind of excited to finally get to this point and I like that I’m surrounded by all my families and friends and people that are really here to just support me,” said Palacio.

Also in the race for AD 35 is McFarland Mayor Saul Ayon, who did not respond to our requests for an interview.

To stay up to date on the latest numbers, click here.

As numbers continue to come in and mail in ballots still needing to be accounted for, it’ll be some time before we find out which two candidates will advance to the November general elections.

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