Assembly member Stan Ellis Warns of ‘Aviation Fuel Crisis’ as California Oil Production Declines

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With Kern County being one of California’s largest oil producers, new research is sparking debate and drawing attention from local leaders. The issue made its way to the Kern County Board of Supervisors, where officials discussed the county’s role in California’s changing energy landscape.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Assembly member Stan Ellis presented new findings warning of what he calls an impending “aviation fuel crisis.” He said the decline in California oil production could soon affect both military and civilian fuel supplies across California, Arizona, and Nevada.

“Right now, about 20% of our jet fuel, gas, and diesel is imported from India — and roughly 40% of their crude oil comes from Russia,”

Ellis said. “When you look at our preparedness, this becomes a matter of national security.”

Ellis pointed to strict state energy regulations and shifting political attitudes as key factors driving refinery closures. According to his research, California had more than 40 refineries in 1991, but only eight remain as of October 2025.

He warned that production could fall even further, tightening fuel supplies, raising prices, and deepening reliance on foreign imports.

“The price of gas is going to go up — maybe eight to ten dollars per gallon,” Ellis said. “That affects affordability for everyone.

But more importantly, if we can’t defend ourselves in a crisis, we’re in real trouble.”Ellis also framed the issue as a national security concern, citing the limited reserves available for emergency response.

“That’s a national security issue,” he added. “If our defenses can’t fly when needed and we only have a three-day fuel supply — we’re in bad shape.”When asked about solutions, Ellis said the path forward starts with easing regulations on the oil industry.

“The solution is simple — roll back excessive regulations so we can drill and keep refineries operating,” he said. “That’s why companies are leaving California — they can’t afford the red tape.”The conversation about Kern County’s—and California’s—energy future is far from over.

Local leaders continue to weigh policies that balance environmental goals, economic stability, and national security.

