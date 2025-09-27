Assemblyman Stan Ellis announces he won't seek re-election after less than a year in office

State Assemblyman Stan Ellis announced Friday he will not seek re-election in 2026 after serving less than a year representing the 32nd District.

The news surprised the local political world, as Ellis was just elected six months ago in a special election.

"I've seen how the system works, and the system is broken," Ellis said.

Ellis represents the 32nd District, which stretches from Maricopa on the south to Ridgecrest on the east, Visalia on the north, and includes most of Bakersfield.

Despite calling his service one of the greatest honors of his life, Ellis expressed frustration with the legislative process. He claims that with Republicans being the super-minority in the Assembly, he often felt his vote did not count.

"It's terrible time management, it's bureaucracy at its worst, and it is sad to me that the state of California and the working man have been misled," Ellis said.

Ellis plans to shift his focus to working on his businesses and new technology.

"I think I can be more effective in life sciences than in politics," Ellis said.

Hours after Ellis' announcement, Kern County Supervisor David Couch announced his candidacy for the Assembly seat.

"I would be honored to represent the people of District 32," Couch said in a statement. "I believe we can get California back on track and back on budget. Our district deserves a strong voice in Sacramento—someone who will fight for our community and deliver real results."

Ellis endorsed Couch for the position.

"I think he's an incredible candidate. I like his integrity. He has great experience as a Supervisor and representing Kern oil, gas, and agriculture. He's an ideal candidate," Ellis said.

Ellis intends to complete his current term, which is scheduled to end in December 2026.

