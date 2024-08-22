Athletes gear up for Bakersfield College fall sports media day

Bakersfield College athletes share their excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to play sports close to home.



BC athletes are excited to represent their hometown and continue their sports career.

Bakersfield College offers various sports programs.

Athletes, coaches, and fans gather for BC media day.

Athletes express gratitude for the opportunity to play for Bakersfield College.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bakersfield College athletes are preparing for another year of sports. Some athletes are excited to be playing for their hometown.

Students go to college to get an education but for many it's a chance to continue their sports career.

Alexis Juarez, is a soccer player at Bakersfield College and she says, "I'm excited, not a lot of people get this experience or get this opportunity so I'm ready to work hard for it, and continue my career."

Bakersfield College has been successful over the years, still drawing students to various programs on campus that might lead to something else later on.

Ashlynn Rice, a golfer at Bakersfield College says, "It's going to allow me to grow in the sport. There are still things that I'm new at and BC allows me to continue the sport that I love, making it affordable and close to home."

For athletes who are representing their hometown tell me they're grateful for being a 'gade'.

"If I didn't go to BC I don't think I really would have this opportunity, and I'm thankful." Ashlynn said.

This year's fall sports kicks off with soccer and cross country on Friday, August 23rd.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

